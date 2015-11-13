PORT LOUIS Nov 13 Mauritius sugar producer Alteo's first-quarter pretax profit rose 4.4 percent to 383.57 million rupees ($10.66 million), helped by its Kenyan operations, the company said on Friday.

Alteo Limited is the largest sugar milling company on the Indian Ocean island after the 2012 merger of two Mauritian sugar producers.

It said in a statement that a 17 percent year-on-year increase in group turnover was driven by the contribution of Kenyan-based Transmara Sugar Company Ltd (TSCL) from Aug. 1, having bought a 51 percent in the business in July.

Revenue climbed to 1.988 billion rupees from 1.705 billion rupees a year earlier, while earnings per share rose to 0.39 rupees from 0.38 rupees.

The company, however, said that it face challenges in its domestic operations.

"Our growing and milling operations in Mauritius are expected to be adversely affected by the combined effect of a low extraction rate and ongoing depressed EU sugar prices," it said. ($1 = 35.9700 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and David Goodman)