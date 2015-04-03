By Jean Paul Arouff
PORT LOUIS , April 3 A "Ponzi" investment scheme
has been found at Mauritian lender Bramer Banking Corp Ltd
(BBCL), the Indian Ocean's premier said on Friday, after the
country's central bank revoked its banking license and appointed
liquidators.
The central bank said an onsite examination conducted at
BBCL from Jan. 22 to Feb. 20 revealed a number of significant
deficiencies which had been conveyed to the bank.
"The Bank of Mauritius has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers
(PwC) as receivers for BBCL," Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth
told reporters on Friday. "We had to act rapidly because we are
in (the) presence of a Ponzi scheme of about 25 billion rupees
($693 million)."
He gave no further details and did not say how many
depositors would be affected or the likely scale of any losses.
Calls to the bank went unanswered and its website could not
be viewed.
A Ponzi scheme involves returns being paid out to investors
from incoming money rather than from genuine returns on
investments.
The Bank of Mauritius said BBCL had been experiencing large
withdrawals, placing it in a precarious liquidity situation. The
situation was worsened by difficulties faced by the bank in
raising funds on the interbank market.
The regulator said BBCL had relied heavily and continuously
since March 6 on overnight facilities from the central bank.
Jugnauth said the Financial Services Commission also
appointed PwC as conservator for insurer BAI Co (Mtius) Ltd, to
safeguard the interest of policy holders, in the light of the
systemic risk posed by the revocation of licence of BBCL.
BBCL, which is listed on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius,
was issued with a banking licence on Aug. 27, 2008.
Shares in BBCL, which had closed unchanged at 4.30 rupees on
Thursday, have been suspended.
($1 = 36.0500 Mauritius rupees)
