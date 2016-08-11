PORT LOUIS Aug 11 Mauritius bank SBM Holdings
said its pretax profit rose to 1.07 billion Mauritius rupees
($30.49 million) in the three months to June 30 from 108 million
rupees a year earlier, helped by a lower net impairment loss on
its financial assets.
In the second quarter the impairment loss stood at 22.31
million rupees, compared with a loss of 834.86 million rupees in
the same period a year ago. The bank described last year's loss
as exceptional.
Fee and commission income rose to 279.45 million rupees from
265.55 million a year earlier, it said in a statement.
The bank said slow investment activity meant growth in
Mauritius remained subdued, while credit growth slipped. But it
said growth prospects for the bank would improve in part because
of a government budget aimed an boosting economic expansion.
The bank said it wanted to establish operations in
Seychelles and Kenya.
Earnings per share rose to 3.34 rupees from 0.11 rupees a
year earlier.
($1 = 35.0900 Mauritius rupees)
