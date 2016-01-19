PORT LOUIS Jan 19 A two-year Bank of Mauritius bond due on Jan. 19, 2018 fetched a weighted yield of 3.98 percent at an auction on Monday, the central bank said.

The bank sold all the 2 billion rupees ($55.7 million) worth of the debt it had offered. Bids received totalled 3.475 billion rupees at yields ranging from 3.64 percent to 4.38 percent.

The bond had a coupon rate of 3.64 percent. ($1 = 35.9000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)