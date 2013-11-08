PORT LOUIS Nov 8 Mauritius will list the State Insurance Company of Mauritius (SICOM) on the stock exchange with shares to be offered to small investors as a priority, Finance Minister Xavier Duval said on Friday in a speech announcing the budget for 2014.

"SICOM will be listed on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius. Shares will be offered to small private investors in priority," he told parliament. He did not give further details about the listing of SICOM, one of the island's leading pension managers.

