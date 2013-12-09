PORT LOUIS Dec 9 Business confidence in
Mauritius improved in the fourth quarter as firms focused on new
markets in Africa and the Indian Ocean region, a Mauritius
Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) survey showed on Monday.
Confidence, which hit its lowest level in three years in the
third quarter, crept back up to 88 points in the three months to
December - still significantly below the 2010 base level of 100
points.
Mauritius forecasts economic growth of between 3.8-4 percent
next year against an estimated 3.2 percent this year, as it
looks to fast-growing African and Asian markets to cut its
traditional dependency on Europe, where growth is anaemic.
"A majority of entrepreneurs claimed to have strengthened
their efforts towards new markets in the region and on the
African continent to feed growth," Renganaden Padayachy, an
economist at the chamber, told a news conference.
Easier access to private credit and improved trade logistics
had also helped boost confidence, the chamber said, without
elaborating. Mauritius trimmed its key repo rate in June by 25
basis points to 4.65 percent.
More than three quarters of the 81 firms polled said they
did not expect to raise their prices in the next quarter.
A survey of inflationary expectations released last week
showed private sector firms anticipated inflation would be below
4.5 percent by June 2014. Inflation edged up to 3.5 percent in
November.
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Richard Lough, John
Stonestreet)