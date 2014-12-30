PORT LOUIS Dec 30 Mauritius has appointed Ramesh Basant Roi as its new central bank governor, days after sacking the previous one, its finance minister said on Tuesday.

"He has served at the Bank of Mauritius for 30 years. It was the best possible choice," Finance Minister Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo told Reuters.

Former central bank governor Rundheersing Bheenickand and his of his deputies, Mohamad Issa Soormally, were dismissed last week. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa, Drazen Jorgic)