PORT LOUIS Jan 15 Position: Governor, Central Bank of Mauritius Incumbent: Ramesh Basant Roi Age: 68 years Term: Appointed Dec. 30, 2014 for a three-year term Ramesh Basant Roi, who joined the central bank in 1976, was appointed governor in December 2014 for the second time. During his first tenure in that post from 1998 to 2006, he was guided by the objective of achieving price and financial stability.

For much of his career at Bank of Mauritius, he has been involved in the formulation of monetary and exchange rate policy. Until the suspension of the Exchange Control Act in 1994, he was responsible for managing the rupee exchange rate.

Roi, who holds an economics degree, first joined the bank as research officer, becoming assistant director of the research department in 1984 and director four years later. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edmund Blair and Crispian Balmer)