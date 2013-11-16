PORT LOUIS Nov 16 Mauritius-based clothing group Ciel Textiles posted an 11.3 percent increase in first quarter pretax profits and said a strong order book meant the profit growth trend should carry through the first half of the financial year.

The supplier to Britain's Marks & Spencer and Next as well as Spain's Zara said pretax profit was 199.66 million rupees ($6.52 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

"Good order books and improved operational effectiveness across our business operations should sustain the growth in profitability for the first semester of this financial year," the company said late on Friday.

It said it was closely watching the political turmoil in Madagascar, where it has a production line. Madagascar has been mired in political chaos since a coup in 2009, but could emerge from the crisis if the second round of a presidential election passes off peacefully in December.

The firm also has factories in Bangladesh and India.

Listed on Mauritius' secondary Development and Enterprise Market, Ciel Textiles said its earnings per share rose to 1.61 rupees from 1.29 rupees last year.

Revenue for the quarter was up to 2.770 billion rupees from 2.478 billion rupees, it said. ($1 = 30.6000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Richard Lough and Louise Ireland)