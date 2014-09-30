PORT LOUIS, Sept 30 Mauritius-based clothing group Ciel Textiles posted a 7 percent increase in full-year pretax profit on Tuesday driven by an improvement in its woven items and knitwear products.

The supplier to Britain's Marks & Spencer, Next as well as Spain's Zara said pretax profit increased to 650 million rupees ($20.67 million) in the year to June 30.

Listed on Mauritius's secondary Development and Enterprise Market, Ciel Textiles said market conditions are difficult due to "very weak growth in Europe, while some major export sales currencies like the South African rand, the euro and British pound are showing weakening signs," it said in a statement.

The firm, which also has factories in Bangladesh and India, said earnings per share rose to 5.08 rupees from 4.53 rupees last year.

The euro zone economy has been struggling despite European Central Bank efforts to pump money into the system.

