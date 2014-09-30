PORT LOUIS, Sept 30 Mauritius-based clothing
group Ciel Textiles posted a 7 percent increase in
full-year pretax profit on Tuesday driven by an improvement in
its woven items and knitwear products.
The supplier to Britain's Marks & Spencer, Next as
well as Spain's Zara said pretax profit increased to
650 million rupees ($20.67 million) in the year to June 30.
Listed on Mauritius's secondary Development and Enterprise
Market, Ciel Textiles said market conditions are difficult due
to "very weak growth in Europe, while some major export sales
currencies like the South African rand, the euro and British
pound are showing weakening signs," it said in a statement.
The firm, which also has factories in Bangladesh and India,
said earnings per share rose to 5.08 rupees from 4.53 rupees
last year.
The euro zone economy has been struggling despite European
Central Bank efforts to pump money into the system.
(1 US dollar = 31.4500 Mauritius rupee)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia)