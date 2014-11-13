PORT LOUIS Nov 13 Mauritius-based clothing group Ciel Textiles reported a 17.1 percent increase in its first quarter pretax profit on Thursday driven by an improvement in its woven items and knitwear products.

The supplier to Britain's Marks & Spencer and Next as well as Spain's Zara said pretax profit rose to 233.89 million rupees ($7.43 million) in the three months to the end of September.

Listed on Mauritius's secondary Development and Enterprise Market, the textiles firm also has factories in Bangladesh and India. Earnings per share for the period rose to 1.89 rupees from 1.58 rupees a year ago, the firm said.

