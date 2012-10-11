PORT LOUIS Oct 11 Courts, the largest consumer
electronics and furniture retailer in Mauritius, plans to open
its first mainland Africa store in Kenya by the end of next
month, it said on Thursday.
Owned by Bramcom Holding, the commercial arm of British
American Investment Mauritius, Courts said it was
looking to tap growing consumer demand in the east African
nation.
"This latest development for Courts is a natural part of the
company's expansion in Sub-Saharan Africa .... Plans for more
new show rooms are already in the pipeline," Claudio
Feistritzer, chairman of Bramcom Holding, said in a statement.
With 40,000 square feet, the new store in Nairobi will offer
the full range of furniture and domestic appliances marketed by
Courts, offering competition to Kenyan retailers Nakumatt and
Uchumi.
Courts, which operates a network of 34 stores in Mauritius
and Madagascar, will partner with a Kenyan furniture firm in the
new store, it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Duncan Miriri and
Mark Potter)