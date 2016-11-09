PORT LOUIS Nov 9 Mauritius-based clothing group Ciel Textile reported a 16.3 percent drop in first quarter pretax profit on Wednesday after sales of its knitwear products fell.

The supplier to Britain's Marks & Spencer, Next and Spain's Zara said pretax profit fell to 195.1 million rupees ($5.5 million) in the three months to the end of September.

Knitted items saw a significant drop in profitability as a result of lower sales volumes and margins, and due to reorganisation costs incurred both in Mauritius and Madagascar, the company said in a statement.

The firm, which also has factories in Bangladesh and India, said the current international retail environment remains challenging, especially in Britain due to the uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

Earnings per share for the period fell to 1.28 rupees from 2.01 rupees a year ago, Ciel Textile said. ($1 = 35.4200 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Susan Fenton)