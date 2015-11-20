PORT LOUIS Nov 20 Mauritius' trade deficit
narrowed 15 percent to 5.50 billion rupees ($153.12 million) in
September helped by fuel and lubricants imports shrinking to a
tenth of the cost of a year earlier, the statistics office said
on Friday.
Imports to the Indian Ocean island nation fell 13 percent to
13.28 billion rupees year-on-year with the cost of fuel and
lubricants falling 91 percent to 1.44 billion rupees.
Statistics Mauritius said the value of exports dropped 11.6
percent to 7.78 billion rupees.
Britain was the main buyer of goods from Mauritius in
September, accounting for 13.4 percent, while China supplied
16.8 percent of the nation's imports.
($1 = 35.9200 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edmund Blair and
Louise Ireland)