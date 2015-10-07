PORT LOUIS Oct 7 Mauritius has asked a bank in
South Africa to help find a buyer for a near 25 percent stake in
Kenya's British-American Investments Co (Britam) which
was seized from a disgraced tycoon, the finance minister said on
Thursday.
Finance Minister Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo told Reuters that
alternatively the stake could be bought by a Mauritian sovereign
fund due to be set up next month if the right price could not be
secured.
The Indian Ocean island seized the assets of Dawood Rawat, a
Mauritius citizen, in April after accusing him of running a
Ponzi scheme through a Mauritian insurer.
"We have given an option to a bank in South Africa to look
for a buyer for the whole lot, ... but at a price that is much
higher than the level today," Lutchmeenaraidoo told Reuters in
an interview, without naming the bank.
Britam's shares, which were trading at around 28 shillings
in April before the assets were seized, closed on Wednesday at
15.75 shillings ($0.15).
Mauritius aims to raise 4.2 billion rupees ($118 million)
from selling the stake to help repay those who lost money in the
Ponzi scheme, the minister said, adding this would mean securing
a price of about 21 shillings a share.
"If this doesn't come ... then the legacy sovereign fund
will buy it," he said, referring to a fund he said would be set
up in November to hold long-term investments.
He did not give further details about the fund.
($1 = 103.1000 Kenyan shillings)
($1 = 35.4600 Mauritius rupees)
