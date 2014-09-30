PORT LOUIS, Sept 30 Mauritius has kept its
economic growth forecast for 2014 at 3.5 percent, largely driven
by a higher-than-expected growth in the manufacturing sector,
its statistics office said on Tuesday,
"On the basis of information gathered on key sectors of the
economy and available data for the first semester of 2014,
forecast of growth is maintained at 3.5 percent as forecasted in
June 2014," Statistics Mauritius said in a statement.
The Indian Ocean island, with an annual gross domestic
product of $10 billion, had initially forecast 3.7 percent
growth this year, after a 3.2 percent expansion in 2013.
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia)