PORT LOUIS, Sept 30 Mauritius has kept its economic growth forecast for 2014 at 3.5 percent, largely driven by a higher-than-expected growth in the manufacturing sector, its statistics office said on Tuesday,

"On the basis of information gathered on key sectors of the economy and available data for the first semester of 2014, forecast of growth is maintained at 3.5 percent as forecasted in June 2014," Statistics Mauritius said in a statement.

The Indian Ocean island, with an annual gross domestic product of $10 billion, had initially forecast 3.7 percent growth this year, after a 3.2 percent expansion in 2013. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia)