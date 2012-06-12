* May trim GDP growth outlook if global conditions worsen
* Extends credit line to banks to cushion tourism sector
By Jean Paul Arouff
PORT LOUIS, June 12 Mauritius may have reached
the end of its monetary easing cycle and further cuts to the
repo rate would only be possible if inflation fell
below the benchmark rate, the central bank governor said on
Tuesday.
Mauritius held its repo rate at 4.90 percent on Monday, in
line with market expectation, but cautioned there were clear
downside risks to the Indian Ocean island's economy that
threatened the export sector in particular.
Bank of Mauritius Governor Rundheersing Bheenick also told a
news conference the Indian Ocean island may have to cut its 2012
economic growth forecast again if the global economic outlook
keeps worsening.
He said the central bank had moved to increase credit to
banks to prevent a likelihood of loan defaults in the key
tourism sector.
"We could have reached the end of monetary easing. A further
rate cut would only be possible if the inflation rate goes below
the key repo rate, which is most unlikely," Bank of Mauritius
Governor Rundheersing Bheenick told a news conference.
The bank has said year-on-year inflation was expected to
slow to just below 5 percent by the end of 2012 while annual
average inflation was projected at 4.5 percent,
slightly below a May forecast of 4.7 percent.
Headline inflation fell for the sixth straight month to 5.3
percent in May from 5.6 percent in April.
The rate hold ended a modest loosening cycle that started
off with a 10 basis points trim in December and an unexpected 50
basis point cut in March.
Ahead of Monday's rate decision, analysts had said
containing a strong rupee against the euro would be a
big concern for policymakers, given the Indian Ocean island's
reliance on the euro area for tourism and textile exports.
Bheenick said if the global economic turbulence worsened,
they would have to further trim Mauritius economic outlook.
"Mauritius could lose 0.5 to 0.6 percentage points with
regard to (the) 3.8 pct growth forecast this year should the
global economic situation deteriorate further," he said.
The government's official economic growth prediction for
this year is 3.6 percent, a touch below the central bank's
outlook. The $10 billion-a-year economy expanded by 4 percent in
2011. It cut the forecast in March, citing the uncertainty in
the global economy.
Bheenick said that to shield the tourism sector, whose non-
performing loans of its total credit had risen to 1.7 percent in
March from 0.9 percent four years before, the government had
extended an undisclosed amount of credit to commercial banks.
"There is a concern, that's why we are coming with a
preemptive measure though a line of credit to banks," he said.
Bheenick said the monetary policy has its limit and that the
country's savings rate had been declining over the years, to
between 14 and 15 percent last year, while real returns had gone
into negative territory starting from September 2010.
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by George Obulutsa;
Editing by David Clarke, Ron Askew)