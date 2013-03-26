By Jean Paul Arouff
| PORT LOUIS, March 26
economic growth forecast slightly for 2013 to 3.5 percent, the
Statistics office said on Tuesday, citing a deeper contraction
in the construction industry.
The Indian Ocean island, with an annual gross domestic
product of $10 billion, had previously forecast 3.7 percent
growth this year, after a 3.3 percent expansion in 2012.
"Construction is expected to decline further by -6.9 percent
after the contraction of -3.0 percent in 2012," Statistics
Mauritius said in a statement, blaming the deterioration on
fewer construction projects like roads planned for this year.
The information and communication sector is also expected to
grow at a slower pace, by 8.6 percent from an earlier forecast
of 9 percent, the agency said.
The International Monetary Fund said in January the country
would grow 3.7 percent this year helped by fisheries, financial
services as well as the information and communication technology
sector.
The island state is striving to diversify its economy to cut
a reliance on the economically troubled euro zone, its main
source of revenue from tourism and a major market for its
textiles, sugar and services industry.
The central bank maintained its key repo rate at 4.9 percent
earlier this month in line with market expectations.
