PORT LOUIS, July 30 Mauritius' economy is expected to expand by 4.6 percent in 2016 after growing 3.7 percent this year, while inflation could rise in the same period, the central bank said on Thursday.

According to published minutes from the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held on July 16, the bank said budgetary measures unveiled in March by Finance Minister Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo will have a positive impact on investment and business confidence if properly implemented.

Lutchmeenaraidoo said he planned to promote 13 "mega-projects" -- eight of which would be aimed at improving city infrastructure, thereby boosting the construction industry.

In July, Mauritius' central bank held its key repo rate at 4.65 percent for the ninth straight quarter, citing sluggish economic growth.

However, the bank said on Thursday that the main risks to growth outlook would come from the impact of the Greek crisis on the Eurozone recovery.

Mauritius, with an annual gross domestic product of more than $10 billion, has been hit hard by the global economic slowdown and particularly by a drop in European tourists, affecting tourism - one of the mainstays of the economy.

The bank said it expected year-on-year inflation to be around 2 percent this year before rising to 4.4 percent in 2016.

"The increase in inflation over the forecast horizon is mainly attributed to the narrowing of the negative output gap and current accommodative monetary policy stance," it said.

Mauritius has expanded as an offshore financial centre, but workers in the tourism, sugar and textile industries often complain they have been left behind.