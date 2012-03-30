* Key sectors, including textiles, to slow down
* Mauritius trying to diversify from tourism
PORT LOUIS, March 30 Mauritius cut its economic
growth forecast for 2012 to 3.6 percent from 4 percent, the
statistics office said on Friday, citing a bleaker outlook for
key sectors of the economy.
The Indian Ocean island's economy expanded 4.1 percent in
2011.
The island is pushing to rely less on Europe, its main
source of tourism revenue and a major market for its textile,
sugar and services industry, and has been branching into
information technology, business outsourcing and offshore
banking.
In January, the International Monetary Fund cut its 2012
forecast for economic growth in Mauritius to 3.7 percent, citing
the need for greater investment and fiscal consolidation.
The statistics agency said its key textile sector is
expected to stagnate after expanding 8.0 percent in 2011. The
sector shrank 4.0 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.
Construction is seen stagnating after the decline of 2.0
percent in 2011, while the manufacturing sector is expected to
grow by 1.4 percent compared with 2.7 percent in 2011.
Last week Mauritius unexpectedly cut its key repo rate
by 50 basis points to 4.9 percent citing risks to
its growth outlook, which could be affected by uncertainty in
global markets.
The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee said there was
momentum for growth in the tourist-dependent Indian Ocean
island's economy, which has been hit by the euro zone crisis,
but that it would experience some slowdown before improving.
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia)