* Central bank concerned about rise in consumer prices
* Persistent excess liquidity in banking system worries IMF
* Annual average inflation rose to 4 percent in March
By Jean Paul Arouff
PORT LOUIS, April 23 Mauritius will need to
tighten monetary policy if inflationary pressures intensify, the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday, and
encouraged the country to adopt a formal inflation-targeting
framework.
The IMF said in a statement - just ahead of the Indian Ocean
island nation's monetary policy committee meeting on April 28 -
that its directors on their yearly consultative mission to
Mauritius "cautioned that a withdrawal of accommodation might be
necessary if inflationary pressures intensify".
Persistent excess liquidity in the banking system has had an
impact on the process in which interest rate changes affect
economic activity and inflation, while also encouraging
disintermediation and riskier lending, the IMF said.
Central bank governor Rundheersing Bheenick said this month
that Mauritius needs to raise its main repo rate by 50 basis
points (bps) to meet its year-end inflation target of 4 percent
and to begin halting a decade-long decline in saving levels.
Bheenick, who said he was worried by the jump in consumer
prices over the past three months, noted that the higher
benchmark lending rate would also encourage commercial banks to
raise their own rates on deposits, which he said were some 200
bps below inflation.
"To address this issue, (the IMF directors) encouraged the
authorities to consider an approach to liquidity management
involving additional issuance of government paper for monetary
policy purposes and - more broadly - closer collaboration
between the government and the central bank," the IMF said.
"They also suggested strengthening the institutional and
operational arrangements that would support the eventual
adoption of a formal inflation targeting framework," it said.
Mauritius annual average inflation rose to 4 percent in
March from 3.9 percent in February according to Statistics
Mauritius. The year-on-year rate fell to 4.5 percent from 5.6
percent a month earlier.
(Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Louise Ireland)