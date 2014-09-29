PORT LOUIS, Sept 29 Business confidence in
Mauritius hit a record low in the third quarter due to slowing
domestic demand, a survey of leading private sector companies
showed on Monday.
The Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry's quarterly
confidence index came in at 77.5 points, down from 79.6 points
the previous quarter.
The Indian Ocean island is trying to shift from an economy
focused on sugar, textiles and tourism towards luxury real
estate, offshore banking and medical tourism.
The Bank of Mauritius has cut its 2014 economic growth
forecast to 3.4-3.6 percent from its April projection of a
3.7-4.0 percent expansion.
Chamber of commerce economist Renganaden Padayachy told a
news conference on Monday that more than 60 percent of business
leaders interviewed during the survey said they had noted a drop
in demand during the current quarter.
"The growth level over recent times has been insufficient to
push demand, thus impacting on the performance of local
enterprises," he said.
Padayachy said cutthroat competition among operators coupled
with competition from the informal sector have also hit margins.
Mauritius' economy grew 2.8 percent year-on-year in the
first three months of 2014, the worst first quarter performance
for five years. But the central bank has previously said growth
would pick up in the second half of the year due to improving
economic conditions in Mauritius's main trading partners.
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia)