* Indian tax treaty propelled island's finance industry
* New Delhi's demand for changes may hit business
* Global pressure to stop firms tax "treaty shopping"
* Mauritius eyes Africa to drive financial services
By Edmund Blair
EBENE, Mauritius, Oct 16 Mauritius beats
Singapore as the world's top route for foreign investment to
India and is a hub for thousands of firms managing half a
trillion dollars in assets.
But there are only a sprinkling of office blocks in Ebene
Cybercity, the heart of the tiny Indian Ocean island's financial
services industry, and the area only livens up at the weekend
when a band plays in a bar of the district's only luxury hotel.
Such limited activity is evidence that Mauritius is a "tax
haven" for companies which generate no real business on the
island yet use it to benefit from tax avoidance treaties with
Asia and Africa, critics say.
"Mauritius is playing the tax competition game and they are
playing it very well," said Nadia Harrison, tax policy expert at
ActionAid. "The result is that they are reducing the amount of
tax that can be collected from the poorest countries."
Concerned about the impact of tax havens, world powers are
tightening the noose on multinationals seeking tax advantages
and India wants changes to its tax treaty with Mauritius,
forcing the island's new government to re-examine its business
model and focus elsewhere.
There is debate in the new government, which took office in
December, about whether Mauritius was ever a tax haven but there
is general agreement that the economy needs to shift focus to
make sure firms invest locally and to prepare for any loss of
business from India.
"My message for the offshore sector here is: they have to
move from a tax haven to a typical transparent financial sector.
This is what is happening now," Finance Minister Seetanah
Lutchmeenaraidoo told Reuters.
He wants the financial services industry to deepen
investments in Africa to help lift sluggish growth in Mauritius
and make it a high-income state by 2020.
"Singapore is to southeast Asia, what Dubai is to the Middle
East, and what Mauritius will be vis-à-vis Africa,"
Lutchmeenaraidoo said.
DRIVEN INTO A CORNER
New rules agreed by ministers from the Group of 20
industrialised nations this month to stop companies moving
profits to low tax centres and "treaty shopping" for tax
benefits combined with changes to India's tax treaty are
increasing the pressure on Mauritius.
"We know it is going to have a decisive impact on the future
of offshore financial services worldwide," said a former
minister and now a fund manager, adding that the government was
being driven "into a corner" by India.
India has pushed Mauritius into talks to change to its
Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement. Signed in 1983, Mauritius
took off as an investment route when India opened its economy in
the 1990s.
A Global Business Company 1 (GBC1), the title for "offshore"
firms, pays zero capital gains tax in Mauritius, instead of as
much as 40 percent in India on some short-term investments.
Such benefits made Mauritius the source for 24 percent of
the $24.7 billion of foreign direct investment (FDI) in India in
fiscal 2014/15, Reserve Bank of India figures show, making it
the largest source of FDI.
New Delhi says much of those funds are not really foreign
investment but Indians routing money through Mauritius, a
practice known as "round-tripping".
Changes being discussed to the tax treaty would limit the
appeal of Mauritius. If a company still chose to be based there,
then it would be required, for example, to spend at least 1.5
million Mauritius rupees ($42,700) a year on the island before
enjoying treaty benefits.
Mauritius has little choice but to negotiate with India,
which could revoke the treaty altogether, like Indonesia a
decade ago. This would be damaging for the financial services
business which accounts for 10 percent of the island's $13
billion gross domestic product. Of the more than 10,000 GBC1
firms, about 60 percent focus on India, officials say.
India also plans to implement a domestic law in 2017, known
as the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR), that could supersede
the treaty's tax benefits in some instances.
"It hangs like a sword of Damocles," said the former
minister, adding that Mauritius needed several more years to
refocus. "We need breathing space."
SWITCH TO AFRICA
The changes in India are driving the island's pivot to
Africa. Almost 60 percent of GBC1 firms registered in the past
three years focus on Africa, benefiting from more than a dozen
double taxation avoidance treaties on the continent.
Critics say Mauritius is simply becoming a "tax haven" for
Africa instead of India, a charge the government denies.
"We need to be able to reassure our friends in Africa that
that is not our aim, to siphon money," said Deputy Prime
Minister and Tourism Minister Charles Gaëtan Xavier-Luc Duval.
"Our aim is to contribute towards investment into Africa."
To do so, the government has held talks with insurance
firms, such as Axa and Prudential, on using
Mauritius as a regional headquarters. An investment vehicle is
being set up with Ghana for technology, poultry, sugar and other
projects, with Mauritius firms and money involved.
But African governments should be cautious about tax pacts,
ActionAid's Harrison said.
"In the past there have been these sweeping assumptions that
tax treaties will always be good for investment," she said. "We
are just encouraging countries, and particularly developing
countries, not to take that for granted."
($1 = 35.1500 Mauritius rupees)
