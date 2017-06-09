PORT LOUIS, June 9 Foreign direct investment in
Mauritius fell 32 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of
2017, to 2.04 billion rupees ($59 million), due to a drop in
funds going into real estate and manufacturing, data from the
Bank of Mauritius showed on Friday.
The bank said investments into real estate fell to 1.87
billion rupees from 2.39 billion rupees in first quarter 2016,
while that into manufacturing fell to 93 million rupees from 378
million rupees.
It said nearly a third of the direct investment inflows
originated from France with 722 million rupees, while those from
South Africa and United Kingdom amounted to 285 million rupees
and 185 million rupees respectively.
Famed for its white sand beaches and luxury spas, the Indian
Ocean island nation is diversifying its economy away from sugar,
textiles and tourism into offshore banking, business
outsourcing, luxury real estate and medical tourism.
($1 = 34.6300 Mauritius rupees)
