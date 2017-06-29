FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 hours ago
UPDATE 1-Mauritius GDP growth projected at 3.9 pct in 2017
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 29, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 17 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Mauritius GDP growth projected at 3.9 pct in 2017

2 Min Read

(Adds first quarter 2017 growth)

PORT LOUIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Mauritius' economy is predicted to expand by 3.9 percent this year, up from 3.8 percent last year, helped by improved performance in the construction and manufacturing sectors, official data showed on Thursday.

Statistics Mauritius said in a statement that construction was forecast to grow 7.0 percent from 0 percent in 2016, while manufacturing was projected to expand by 0.8 percent from 0.3 percent.

Statistics Mauritius said in a separate statement that the economy had expanded by 3.4 percent in the first quarter of this year compared with 3.7 percent in the same period in 2016.

The Indian Ocean island nation is trying to diversify its economy away from sugar, textiles and tourism into offshore banking, business outsourcing, luxury real estate and medical tourism.

For more details, click here and here (Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Katharine Houreld)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.