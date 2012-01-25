PORT LOUIS Jan 25 Mauritius' finance
minister said on Wednesday the Indian Ocean island's economic
growth this year could be slower than the previously forecast 4
percent, hurt by the crisis in its main European markets.
"In line with the gloomier outlook for the world economy,
and particularly our main market Europe, European growth ... And
it can still get worse," Finance minister Xavier Duval told a
business leaders' meeting.
"This is going to have an effect on Mauritius growth. We are
considering the possibility of issuing a new forecast which
might be lower than 4 percent."
