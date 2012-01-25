PORT LOUIS Jan 25 Mauritius' finance minister said on Wednesday the Indian Ocean island's economic growth this year could be slower than the previously forecast 4 percent, hurt by the crisis in its main European markets.

"In line with the gloomier outlook for the world economy, and particularly our main market Europe, European growth ... And it can still get worse," Finance minister Xavier Duval told a business leaders' meeting.

"This is going to have an effect on Mauritius growth. We are considering the possibility of issuing a new forecast which might be lower than 4 percent." (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by George Obulutsa)