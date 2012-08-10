PORT LOUIS Aug 10 Mauritius is unlikely to
achieve its 2012 growth forecast of 3.8 percent due to slowing
performance in tourism and sugar production and expects to trim
it before its rate-setting meeting next month, the central bank
governor said on Friday.
"The growth forecast could be trimmed by 0.5 percentage
points but we are working on it right now. Based on the present
trends it is clear that we won't achieve 3.8 percent this year,"
Bank of Mauritius Governor Rundheersing Bheenick told Reuters on
the sidelines of a banking event at the bank's premises.
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa)