PORT LOUIS Jan 30 Mauritius' economy will grow 3.7 percent in 2013 compared to 3.3 percent last year, helped by improved activity in fisheries, financial services and information and communication technology, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

The IMF had previously forecast the Indian Ocean island's economy would expand 3.7 percent in 2012.

"Growth will be fuelled by strong growth in fisheries, information and communication technology and financial services," Martin Petri, IMF mission chief told a news conference.

The IMF's forecast matches the government's own projection.

The Indian Ocean island is striving to depend less on Europe, its main source of revenue from tourism and a major market for its textiles, sugar and services industry, and has been branching into information technology, business outsourcing and offshore banking.

Tourism still accounts for about 10 percent of the island's $10 billion economy, however, with European tourists typically making up some two-thirds of visitors.

The fund said it expected annual average inflation to rise to 5.7 percent this year from 4 percent in 2012.

"Inflationary pressures could emerge in 2013 from wage increases in private sector linked to the decision to increase public sector wages and also from adjustments in administered prices," Petri said. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Patrick Graham)