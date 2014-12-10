(Corrects to make clear Mauritius gained independence from
Britain in 1968)
By Jean Paul Arouff
PORT LOUIS Dec 10 Mauritians lined up to vote
on Wednesday in a parliamentary election that could lead to more
powers being granted to the president if the ruling Labour Party
wins.
Six hours after polls opened at 7 a.m. (0300 GMT) about 28
percent of the roughly 936,000 eligible voters had cast ballots,
the electoral commission said. Polls close at 6 p.m. with
results due out on Thursday.
Mauritius has expanded as an offshore financial centre,
spurring construction of tower blocks in the capital Port Louis,
in recent years. But workers in the tourism, sugar and textile
industries, the other economic mainstays, often complain they
have been left behind.
"The biggest challenge for whichever coalition wins this
election will be to ensure a better distribution of wealth,"
voter Karl Constant said after casting his ballot.
Neither of the two main coalitions has proposed policies
that will dramatically alter the economic direction of the
nation and both have promised to introduce a minimum wage, but
they have differed on who will hold the reins of power.
The Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Navinchandra
Ramgoolam, and its ally the Mauritian Militant Movement (MMM)
want power divided between the president, who now has a largely
ceremonial role, and the premier, whose rule now holds sway.
They say the change, requiring a three-quarters majority in
parliament, will make the nation of 1.3 million people more
democratic because power will not be concentrated in one person.
A rival coalition made up of the Militant Socialist Movement
(MSM) and the Parti Mauricien Social Democrate (PMSD) argues
that the changes could unsettle the nation, one of Africa's most
stable democracies since it gained independence from Britain in
1968.
Under the proposed constitutional changes, current premier
Ramgoolam, whose father led Mauritius to independence, would
become president with expanded powers, while Paul Bérenger, the
leader of the MMM, would be prime minister.
An opinion poll conducted by La Sentinelle media group on
Oct. 15-31 suggested the Labour Party-MMM coalition would win a
majority.
The economy, which has slowly been recovering from the
global financial crisis which hurt tourist arrivals,
particularly from Europe, is forecast to grow 3.5 percent in
2014, up from 3.2 percent last year.
A total of 726 candidates are battling for 62 seats in the
National Assembly. A further eight slots will be allocated by
the electoral commission to ensure adequate representation.
(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Angus MacSwan)