PORT LOUIS, Sept 26 Mauritius expects its unemployment rate to fall to 7.8 percent this year from 8.0 percent in 2013, official data showed on Friday, a mirror image of a drop in year-on-year 2014 second quarter figures.

The total labour force in the Indian Ocean island - whose annual gross domestic product is $10 billion with a population of 1.3 million - was estimated at 527,900 in the second quarter compared with 522,000 in the same quarter a year ago.

Mauritius forecast an unemployment rate of 8.0 percent this year in June, after 5,500 additional jobs took the total to 531,200 in 2014 from 525,700 in 2013, the statistics agency said in a statement.

"The unemployment rate is on the decline since the first quarter this is why a lower rate is expected for the whole year," Renganaden Padayachy, economist at the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Reuters.

Mauritius is trying to diversify its economy to cut a reliance on the economically troubled euro zone, its main source of revenue from tourism and a major market for its textiles, sugar and services industry. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Louise Ireland)