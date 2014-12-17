PORT LOUIS Dec 17 Position: Finance Minister Incumbent: Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo Date of Birth: May 24, 1944 Term: Sworn in Dec. 17, 2014 Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo, who took office after a December 2014 election, held the same portfolio from 1983 to 1991 when he led Mauritius through a period of economic liberalisation.

This time, Lutchmeenaraidoo has been tasked with building on the government's promise of creating a new economic boom while ensuring benefits are spread more equally. He has said he would review budget spending to cut waste.

During his previous tenure, he relaxed price controls, slashed tariffs and set up economic "free zones" in parts of the Indian Ocean island nation to boost foreign direct investment.

The measures helped turn Mauritius into a thriving offshore financial centre, spurring construction of tower blocks in the capital Port Louis in recent years. But workers in the tourism, sugar and textile industries, the other economic mainstays, have complained they were left behind.

The minister is married with three sons.

(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edmund Blair)