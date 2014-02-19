PORT LOUIS Feb 19 Mauritius launched a 500
million rupee ($17 million) fund on Wednesday to buy stakes in
companies on the Indian Ocean island that want to expand their
business in Africa.
Finance Minister Xavier Duval said the government would buy
stakes of up to 10 percent but did not mention any specific
companies.
"We are optimistic to attract more partners like pension
funds and private equity funds which would help to increase the
Africa Fund to 2 billion rupees," Duval said.
A rapidly growing workforce, urbanisation, and a surge in
the number of middle class consumers has prompted the African
Development Bank to predict African consumer spending will
almost double in the next decade. Retail, telecoms and banking
are expected to be the main growth sectors.
"Africa is the springboard to the next phase of our
development," Swadicq Nuthay, Chief Executive at AfrAsia Capital
Management said. "Having a sovereign fund as an investor will
add credibility to projects and help attract more capital."
Mauritius has been trying to reduce its reliance on tourism,
sugar and textiles and now has growing businesses in offshore
banking, outsourcing, luxury real estate and medical tourism.
($1 = 30.2100 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia/Ruth
Pitchford)