PORT LOUIS, March 31 Mauritius has maintained its growth forecast for 2016 at 3.9 percent, while revising last year's growth figure down to 3.1 percent, Statistics Mauritius said on Thursday.

The Indian Ocean island, which markets itself as a bridge between Africa and Asia, is trying to shift an economy mostly focused on sugar, textiles and tourism towards offshore banking, business outsourcing, luxury real estate and medical tourism.

Statistics Mauritius said it expected the manufacturing sector to grow by around 1.7 percent this year, higher than the 0.2 percent in 2015. The government agency said it expected the construction sector to grow by 2 percent, after five consecutive years of contraction.

The accommodation and food service activities is seen growing by around 6.4 percent, based on a forecast of around 1,230,000 tourist arrivals in 2016 compared with 1,151,723 in 2015.

The downward revision of the 2015 figure was mostly due to lower-than-projected growth in the manufacturing sector - which expanded by 0.2 percent, instead of 1.5 percent - and a higher-than-expected decline of the construction sector - by 4.7 percent instead of 4.3 percent.

"Based on data available for all four quarters of 2015, the growth of GDP/GVA at basic prices is revised downwards to 3.1 percent instead of 3.4 percent, estimated in December 2015," Statistics Mauritius said in a statement. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edith Honan and Alison Williams)