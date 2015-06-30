(Adds first quarter GDP figure)
PORT LOUIS, June 30 Mauritius has lowered its
growth forecast for 2015 to 3.8 percent from its previous
estimate of 4.1 percent due to a slump in the agricultural,
manufacturing and construction sectors, Statistics Mauritius
said on Tuesday.
A decline in fishing has hit agricultural output, a weaker
performance from the textile sector has affected manufacturing
figures and construction has suffered due to slower public
infrastructure expansion, the statistics agency said.
The agricultural sector is expected to grow by 3.6 percent,
instead of 6.1 percent as earlier predicted, while the
manufacturing sector will grow at 1.9 percent instead of 2.5
percent as forecasted earlier, Statistics Mauritius said.
The construction sector will grow at 1.4 percent rather than
3.3 percent, it said.
Mauritius, which markets itself as a bridge between Africa
and Asia, is trying to shift an economy mostly focused on sugar,
textiles and tourism towards offshore banking, business
outsourcing, luxury real estate and medical tourism.
Its textile sector has suffered from reduced exports, mostly
to Europe, due to the depreciation of the euro.
The Indian Ocean island nation also said growth for the
first quarter of the year was estimated at 3.7 percent,
unchanged from the last quarter of 2014.
