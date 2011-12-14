By Jean Paul Arouff
| PORT LOUIS
PORT LOUIS Dec 14 Luxury hotels group New
Mauritius Hotels (NMH) said on Wednesday pretax profit
for the year through September dropped 0.9 pct, hit by heavy
discounting among operators, but it expected better results in
its fiscal first quarter.
Ranked among the Indian Ocean island's most-traded stocks,
NMH said yearly pretax profit fell to 803.1 million rupees
($27.4 million) from 810.5 million the previous year.
"The imbalance between air access and hotel capacities was
more pronounced during the low season and this, coupled with
unfavourable exchange rates, impacted on the whole of the
industry," it said in a statement.
NMH said many hotel operators had resorted to heavy
discounting in an attempt to boost occupancy.
It said the island needed to take urgent measures to restore
its reputation as a high-end destination.
Revenue rose 11.5 percent to 7.6 billion rupees and earnings
per share edged higher to 4.50 rupees from 4.09 rupees the same
period a year ago.
NMH said its would pay a full-year dividend of 2.00 rupees
per share against 2.50 rupees last year.
Shares in the group, which owns eight hotels in Mauritius
and one in the Seychelles, closed at 75.50 rupees. The results
were released after the market closed.
($1 = 29.3500 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouf; Editing by Barry Malone and
David Holmes)