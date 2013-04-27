BRIEF-Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
PORT LOUIS, April 27 Mauritius' annual average inflation rate in 2013 is expected to fall below the central bank forecast of 4.7 percent to 4.9 percent, Finance Minister Xavier Duval said on Saturday.
"The annual inflation rate would be between 4.5 or 4.6 percent this year," Duval said.
* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
TOKYO, April 14 The dollar nursed losses on Friday, on track for a losing week as geopolitical tensions underpinned the perceived safe-haven Japanese currency.