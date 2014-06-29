PORT LOUIS, June 29 Mauritius' central bank and
finance ministry agreed to set an inflation target and
coordinate other monetary policy issues, the prime minister
said, signalling that a row over the direction of interest rates
could be over.
The Bank of Mauritius has called for a rate hike to
encourage savings while the former finance minister had pushed
to keep rates steady, saying the central bank should use other
means to draw out excess liquidity.
The row had been played out in public statements. The former
minister, Xavier Duval, resigned in June in a row over a
separate issue. The premier of the Indian Ocean island nation is
now acting finance minister.
The island's Monetary Policy Committee, five of whose eight
members were appointed by the finance ministry, held the
benchmark repo rate at 4.65 percent when it last met in April.
Some members had argued for a rise.
"A memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of
Finance and the Bank of Mauritius will be signed shortly that
should ensure better clarity on monetary policy and effective
coordination on issues such as the management of excess
liquidity and the setting up of an inflation target," Prime
Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam said late on Friday.
He did not say when the deal would be signed, but it could
bring an end to a public spat about interest rates and other
aspects of monetary policy.
Ramgoolam was speaking at a Mauritius Chamber of Commerce
dinner.
Year-on-year inflation slipped to 3.40 percent in May from
4.20 percent in April.
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by Edmund Blair:
editing by John Stonestreet)