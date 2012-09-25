PORT LOUIS, Sept 25 Mauritius' central bank
governor said on Tuesday the year-on-year inflation rate for the
Indian Ocean island would rise to 4.4 percent at the end of
September versus 3.7 percent a month ago.
Rundheersing Bheenick said inflation would start to converge
towards 5 percent earlier than expected.
The country's Monetary Policy Committee on Monday kept its
repo rate on hold at 4.9 percent and cut its economic growth
forecast for the year to 3.3 percent from 3.8 percent.
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by Yara Bayoumy;
Editing by James Macharia)