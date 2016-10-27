PORT LOUIS Oct 27 Foreign direct investment in
Mauritius grew 69 percent year-on-year in the first half of
2016, to 7.96 billion rupees ($222 million), driven by real
estate, financial services and manufacturing, the Board of
Investment said on Thursday.
The agency said investment in real estate totalled 5.03
billion rupees, while financial and insurance activities
received 2.01 billion rupees.
"The largest inflows have come from developing economies,
mainly from South Africa and China, contrary to previous years
where a considerable proportion of FDI flowed in from developed
economies," the board said on its website.
The board said several major projects, such as smart cities
and the African Leadership University, will attract more foreign
investment but the statement offered no further details.
Famed for its white sand beaches and luxury spas, the Indian
Ocean island nation is diversifying its economy away from sugar,
textiles and tourism into offshore banking, business
outsourcing, luxury real estate and medical tourism.
($1 = 35.8800 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Katharine
Houreld/Jeremy Gaunt)