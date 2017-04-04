PORT LOUIS, April 4 Foreign direct investment in
Mauritius grew 41 percent in 2016 to 13.64 billion rupees
($388.8 million), thanks to investment in real estate, financial
and insurance activities, official data showed on Tuesday.
Foreign investment in real estate led with a total of 9.93
billion rupees followed by financial and insurance activities
with 2.15 billion rupees, the central bank said.
"About a third of the direct investment inflows originated
from France (4.49 billion rupees), while those from China (2.44
billion) represented 17.9 percent of the total," the bank said
in a statement.
Famed for its white sandy beaches and luxury spas, the
Indian Ocean island nation is diversifying its economy away from
sugar, textiles and tourism into offshore banking, business
outsourcing, luxury real estate and medical tourism.
($1 = 35.0800 Mauritius rupees)
