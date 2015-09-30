PORT LOUIS, Sept 30 Mauritius conglomerate
Ireland Blyth Ltd's pretax profit rose 6 percent in
its full year to June driven by higher revenue from its seafood
and marine businesses, it said on Wednesday.
The group posted a pretax profit of 838.67 million rupees
($23.66 million) and revenue of 16.23 billion rupees up from
15.39 billion a year earlier.
"The seafood & marine sector delivered an increase of 28
percent (in profit), mainly through its biotechnology and
shipyard activities," the firm said in a statement.
However, its financial services cluster saw a 55 percent
drop in profits due to higher provisions taken in its leasing
business, IBL said without giving details.
Earnings per share increased to 8.10 rupees from 7.70 rupees
a year ago, the company said. Shares in IBL closed unchanged at
114.75 rupees.
($1 = 35.4500 Mauritius rupees)
