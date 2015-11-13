PORT LOUIS Nov 13 Mauritian conglomerate
Ireland Blyth Ltd (IBL) reported an 18.3 percent
increase in first-quarter pretax profit on Friday, helped by
higher revenue from its engineering and seafood operations.
IBL, which is also involved in financial services and
logistics, said pretax profit rose to 201.11 million rupees
($5.59 million) in the three months to Sept. 30.
The engineering operations posted profit of 47.62 million
rupees, up from 27.82 million a year earlier, while the seafood
and marine division posted a 93.6 percent increase in earnings
to 148.02 million rupees.
Earnings per share improved to 1.54 rupees from 1.52 rupees
a year earlier.
The company was formed in 1972 through a merger of Blyth
Brothers and Ireland Fraser, which had been trading in Mauritius
since the early 19th century. It is a 100 percent Mauritian
entity and listed in 1994.
($1 = 35.9700 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and
David Goodman)