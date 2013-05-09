PORT LOUIS May 9 Pretax profit at Ireland Blyth rose 27 percent year on year for the nine months ending in March, but the Mauritian logistics and retail company warned of headwinds in some of its key divisions.

IBL, involved in seafood, commerce, financial services and logistics, said profits reached 612 million rupees ($19.77 million), boosted by its seafood and marine sector.

However, it said that earnings dropped in the engineering and retail sectors as they continued to face severe competition.

"With trading conditions in these sectors likely to remain difficult, results will continue to sustain pressure," the company said in a statement.

IBL said earnings per share rose to 5.86 rupees from 4.84 rupees a year earlier.

Last February IBL signed an agreement with Gabon and local investment fund Fonds Gabonais d'Investissements Strategiques that will see an investment of 25 million euros in the country's seafood and marine industry.

Shares in IBL rose 1.8 percent to 86.50 rupees at 0900 GMT. ($1 = 30.9500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Drazen Jorgic and Patrick Graham)