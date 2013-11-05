PORT LOUIS Nov 5 Mauritian conglomerate Ireland Blyth Ltd posted a 17 percent rise in pretax profit for the three months from July to September, helped by a stronger performance in its seafood and marine business.

The group, which also has operations in commerce, financial services and logistics, said pretax profit for the quarter was 244.99 million Mauritius rupees ($8.09 million).

"The seafood and marine sector continued to perform well with an increase of 28 percent in profits although a slight drop in revenue was noted. The Commerce and Financial Services also posted good results in the first quarter," IBL said in a statement. The firm's first quarter runs from July to September.

Earnings per share rose to 2.25 rupees from 2 rupees in the same period last year. IBL shares were unchanged at 98 rupees at the close of trade on Tuesday.

The conglomerate said it would pay an interim dividend per share of 0.65 rupee on Dec. 20 for the year ended June 2014. ($1 = 30.3000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Edmund Blair and Tom Pfeiffer)