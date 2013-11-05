PORT LOUIS Nov 5 Mauritian conglomerate Ireland
Blyth Ltd posted a 17 percent rise in pretax profit
for the three months from July to September, helped by a
stronger performance in its seafood and marine business.
The group, which also has operations in commerce, financial
services and logistics, said pretax profit for the quarter was
244.99 million Mauritius rupees ($8.09 million).
"The seafood and marine sector continued to perform well
with an increase of 28 percent in profits although a slight drop
in revenue was noted. The Commerce and Financial Services also
posted good results in the first quarter," IBL said in a
statement. The firm's first quarter runs from July to September.
Earnings per share rose to 2.25 rupees from 2 rupees in the
same period last year. IBL shares were unchanged at 98 rupees at
the close of trade on Tuesday.
The conglomerate said it would pay an interim dividend per
share of 0.65 rupee on Dec. 20 for the year ended June 2014.
($1 = 30.3000 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Edmund Blair and Tom
Pfeiffer)