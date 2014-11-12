PORT LOUIS Nov 12 Mauritian conglomerate
Ireland Blyth Ltd. reported a 34 percent fall in
first-quarter pretax profit on Wednesday, hit by lower revenue
from its engineering and seafood operations.
IBL, which is involved in seafood, financial services and
logistics, said pretax profits fell to 161.32 million
rupees($5.14 million) in the three months to September 30.
Earnings per share fell to 1.52 rupees from 2.25 rupees a
year earlier.
Shares in IBL were unchanged at 115 rupees.
The firm was formed in 1972 through a merger of two leading
companies, Blyth Brothers and Ireland Fraser, which had been
trading in Mauritius since the early 19th century. It is a 100
percent Mauritian entity and listed in 1994.
(1 US dollar = 31.4000 Mauritius rupee)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia)