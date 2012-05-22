PORT LOUIS May 22 Two men accused of murdering an Irish woman honeymooning on the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius pleaded not guilty at the start of their trial on Tuesday.

Michaela Harte, the 27-year-old daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte, was found strangled during her honeymoon at the Legends Hotel in the village of Grande Gaube in January 2011.

The accused, Avinash Treebohun and Sandip Moonea, are both hotel employees.

Harte's husband, John McAreavey, travelled to Mauritius for the court case. He is expected to appear as a witness in the case, due to be heard next on May 28.

"This is a very distressing time for both our families and the days ahead will be very difficult for us. We hope that the media will understand that we are anxious that nothing will be said or done that will compromise or prejudice the due process during the trial," Claire McAreavey, John's sister, said in a statement.

Gaelic football is Ireland's national game and one of its most popular spectator sports. Its players enjoy the kind of celebrity status accorded to soccer stars in other European countries. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Myra MacDonald)