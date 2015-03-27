PORT LOUIS, March 27 New Mauritius Hotels
said on Friday its chief executive would step down but
the luxury hotel group's shares rose, extending gains on
government plans to expand its budget for tourism promotion.
The company said Herbert Couacaud would retire on June 30
but would stay on till the end of the year to support his
successor Gilbert Espitalier-Noel, reassuring investors about a
smooth handover. The firm owns eight hotels in Mauritius, one in
the Seychelles and another in Morocco.
By 0959 GMT, shares in one of the Indian Ocean island's most
heavily traded stocks were up 4.7 percent at 67.00 rupees,
continuing a climb from 57 rupees on Monday when plans to boost
the tourist promotion budget were announced.
"The appointment of a new CEO could also be seen by
investors as bringing fresh blood to the company thus explaining
the rise in stocks," Kavisen Senivassen, analyst at Anglo
Mauritius Stockbrokers told Reuters.
Finance Minister Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo said on Monday
the budget for the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority would
climb to 560 million rupees ($15.4 million) in 2015/16 from 390
million rupees.
Analysts said this boosted confidence in a vital industry.
The Indian Ocean island relies heavily on tourist revenues,
although it has been seeking to diversify its economy by
building a financial services industry.
($1 = 36.4000 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by Edmund Blair;
Editing by James Macharia)