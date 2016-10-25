PORT LOUIS Oct 25 Mauritius' Lux Island Resorts
said on Tuesday its first-quarter pretax loss widened
to 228.86 million Mauritius rupees ($6.4 million) from 46.16
million a year ago, hit by the closure of one of its units and
unfavourable exchange rates.
The hotel group, which has also resorts in the Maldives and
Reunion islands in the Indian Ocean, said it remained optimistic
for the second quarter.
"Our results were impacted by the closure of LUX* South Ari
Atoll for the months of July and August and the unfavourable
exchange rates, notably the (weaker) British pound following the
Brexit vote," the group said in a statement.
Its loss per share increased to 1.50 rupee in the three
months to end-September from 0.29 rupee a year earlier.
Lux Island said tourist arrivals to Mauritius rose 9 percent
to 294,426 in the quarter. Arrivals from Europe, its main source
market, rose 17 percent, mostly driven by arrivals from Germany
and Britain, which grew by 44 percent and 11 percent
respectively.
($1 = 35.5800 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edmund Blair/Ruth
Pitchford)