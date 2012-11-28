PORT LOUIS Nov 28 Mauritian property developer Le Meritt Holdings is looking to raise net proceeds of 122.6 million rupees ($3.97 million) when it lists early next year, the company said on Wednesday.

Established in 2007, the company has developed prime and residential properties in Mauritius, in partnership with Singaporean firms it did not name.

Le Meritt will offer 83.2 million ordinary shares on Jan. 24 at an indicative price of 10 rupees ($0.32)per share, it said in a statement.

It said the proceeds of 122.6 million rupees from the share sale will be used for general working capital and to fund acquisitions.

In the year ended June, the company reported a pretax profit of 187.96 million rupees, from a loss of 34.27 million in the same period in 2011. ($1=30.9000 Mauritius rupees) ($1 = 30.9000 Mauritius rupees)