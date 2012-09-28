PORT LOUIS, Sept 28 Mauritius hotels group Lux
Island Resorts posted a drop in pretax profit for the
year ended June to 14.26 million rupees ($468,900) from 45.95
million a year before, reflecting higher finance costs, it said
on Friday.
The luxury hotel group, which has properties in the Maldives
and Reunion islands as well as on the Indian Ocean island
itself, said occupancy rates rose by 1 percentage point to 72
percent.
Revenue increased to 3.71 billion rupees from 3.10 billion
and earnings per share climbed to 0.24 rupees from 0.07, the
company said in a statement.
"With regard to the current low season, we are experiencing
negative growth, however management has contained costs and
maximised efficiencies and we expect earnings ... to approximate
that of last year," Lux said in a statement.
The results were issued after the market closed. Shares of
the firm had closed the session unchanged at 15 rupees.
($1 = 30.4000 Mauritius rupees)
